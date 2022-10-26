Centenary Congregations Of Shaheedi Saka Sri Panja Sahib Started With Panthic Traditions

Amritsar,Kurali (The Hawk): The two-day celebrations organized by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) regarding the first centenary of Shaheedi Saka (martyrdom massacre) of Sri Panja Sahib started today with Khalsa's grandeur.

The students of Sikh Missionary Colleges and Gurmat Vidyalayas performed Gurbani Kirtan with traditional string instruments simultaneously at Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Diwan Hall.

A large number of students from schools and colleges were present on this occasion. On the first day of the event, students from various institutions participated with speeches, poetry, and ballads related to the history of Saka Sri Panja Sahib.

In his address on this occasion, SGPC President Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami shared the history of Saka Panja Sahib and appealed to the Sangat to take inspiration from it.

He said that in the history of the Sikh community, Saka (massacres) and Morcha (fronts) are of special importance because they tell the story of the Sikh struggle during the hard times. Advocate Dhami said that the SGPC is constantly striving to make the new generation aware of Sikh history.

Accordingly, the first day of the centenary celebrations has been dedicated to the students of schools and colleges.

He said that the history created by the old Sikhs by their martyrdom is the heritage of the Sikh Qaum (community), in the light of which the new generation gets the guidance of determination towards the Sikh faith.

On this occasion, Advocate Dhami announced that those educational institutions which will show good performance in promoting the 'Amrit Chhako Singh Sajo' campaign of initiation into Sikh faith, will be specially honoured by the SGPC.During his address, SGPC President expressed his strong objection to the cancellation of visas of a large number of pilgrims from the jatha (batch) to be sent to participate in the centenary events being organised at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan on October 30. He said that governments should not do this.

Advocate Dhami said that the rejected visas included the names of officials including granthis and raagis of Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib, members and officials of SGPC.

He said that this will affect the arrangements for the centenary congregations being jointly organized by the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and the SGPC.

Advocate Dhami said that rejected visas should be reconsidered and visas should be issued to all the members of the list sent by the SGPC.

On this occasion, Advocate Dhami appealed to the Sangat to enthusiastically attend the main centenary congregation of Saka Panja Sahib to be held tomorrow on October 27 at Gurdwara Manji Sahib, so that respect and reverence can be paid to the Sikhs sacrificed their lives and fought with full spirit.

At the same time, the students who secured merit in religious examination and Sikh religious study correspondence course were also honorued. During the events, an exhibition of various paintings depicting the history related to Shaheedi Saka Panja Sahib was also organised, to which the Sangat showed special interest. Apart from this, in a special bus, the Sangat had glimpse of the arms and robes of the revered Gurus.

Present on this occasion included SGPC executive member Sarvan Singh Kular, Harjap Singh Sultanwind, members Bawa Singh Gumanpura, Bhai Ajaib Singh Abhyasi, Secretary Partap Singh, OSD Satbir Singh Dhami, additional secretary Paramjit Singh Saroa, Kulwinder Singh Ramdas, Balwinder Singh Kahlwan, Gurinder Singh Mathrewal, assistant secretary Paramjit Singh, Kuldeep Singh Rode, manager Sulakhan Singh Bhangali, superintendent Malkeet Singh Beharwal, director education Bibi Satwant Kaur, Principal Manjit Kaur, Principal Rajpal Singh, preacher Bhai Sarabjit Singh Dhotian, Bhai Waryam Singh along with principals, staff members and students of various schools and colleges. —HB