CDRI Employee Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances, Husband Flees

Lucknow: A woman employee of the Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), living in the colony on campus in Lucknow's Jankipuram police station area, was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Her husband has gone missing and is being tracked by police.

The deceased, identified as Varsha Singh, 28, was a technical officer in the neuro-science department of the institute and lived in a flat in the colony. Her husband Vishveshwar Singh is an agent in an insurance company.

ACP, Aliganj, Syed Ali Abbas, said that as per Vishveshwar came out of their flat on Monday night, carrying Varsha in arms and screaming for help.

"Their neighbour, Akhilesh Kumar rushed to help, took out his car and drove the couple to the nearest private hospital where doctors asked them to take her to an advanced government hospital like KGMU for better treatment."

"Vishveshwar asked Akhilesh to drive back home first as he had to collect some things and then take Varsha to the hospital," the ACP said.

When Akhilesh drove back to the colony, Vishveshwar opened the door and fled.

Akhilesh then informed police that rushed to the spot and found the woman lying dead in Akhilesh's car.

Varsha Singh either committed suicide by hanging herself or was strangulated by her husband who fled after her death fearing police action, said the police official.

The colony residents told the police that Varsha and Vishveshwar used to have frequent fights and that she may have hanged herself or was strangulated.

Police officials have informed Varsha's family about her demise and have sent the body for post mortem.

"We are examining whether the injury on her neck was caused due to strangulation or by hanging," said ADCP, North Zone, Prachi Singh.

Officials said the exact sequence of incidents would be known after Vishveshwar is arrested and interrogated.

Varsha, who belongs to Mau district, was employed in the neuro-science department of the institute for the last three years.

—IANS