CBIC to destroy 42,000 kg narcotics on Wednesday

New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) would destroy around 42,000 kilogram narcotics at 14 locations, including Guwahati, Mumbai and Siliguri, as part of 'Drug Destruction Day' to be observed on Wednesday, the finance ministry said.

The Drug Destruction Day would be observed as a part of an iconic week of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations of the ministry to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

A total of around 42,000 kg narcotics would be destroyed at 14 locations across the country, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would be virtually witnessing the destruction process to be held at Guwahati, Lucknow, Mumbai, Mundra/Kandla, Patna and Siliguri and address the officers.—PTI