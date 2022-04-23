CBI Registers Two separate Cases Against The Then Addl Profs, Others Of AIIMS, Rishikesh; Pvt Companies, Pvt Persons And Conducts Searches At 24 Locations

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered two separate cases against the accused including then Additional Professors, then Assistant Professor, then Administrative Officer, then Accounts Officer of AIIMS, Rishikesh (Uttarakhand), Proprietor of a private firm based in New Delhi; Private persons; Private firm based at Delhi and unknown others on the allegations of malpractices in the award of Tenders for procurement of Road Sweeping Machine and for setting up of a Chemist Shop inside AIIMS, Rishikesh.





It was further alleged that the accused Public Servants grossly violated the guidelines of the Government of India pertaining to the tendering process, dishonestly screened out reputed bidders on bogus grounds and allowed insignificant firms who had misrepresented facts in their tender documents, to remain in the fray. It was also alleged that the accused deliberately ignored the existence of Cartel formation in these Tenders. The accused thereafter allegedly caused the disappearance of crucial evidence of the offence. An alleged loss of Rs.2.41 crore (approx.) in the procurement of a Road Sweeping Machine and Rs.2 crore (approx.) in the award of tender for setting up of a Chemist Shop was caused to AIIMS.





Searches in both cases are being conducted today at 24 different locations, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi.





Name of the accused





(A) First Case relating to the loss of Rs.2.41 crore (approx.)





i) Shri Balram Ji Omar, then Additional Professor, Department of Microbiology, AIIMS, Rishikesh, Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

ii) Dr Brijendra Singh, then Professor and Head, Department of Anatomy, AIIMS, Rishikesh, Dehradun, Uttarakhand

iii) Dr Anubha Agarwal, then Assistant Professor (Hospital Administration) AIIMS(On a Contractual basis), Rishikesh, Dehradun, Uttarakhand

iv) Shri Shashi Kant, then Administrative Officer, AIIMS, Rishikesh, Dehradun, Uttarakhand

v) Shri Deepak Joshi, then Accounts Officer, AIIMS, Rishikesh, Dehradun, Uttarakhand

vi) Shri Puneet Sharma, Proprietor of M/s Pro-Medic Devices, Khaneja Complex, Shakarpur, Delhi

vii) Unknown Public Servants(s) & private person(s)





(B) Second Case relating to the loss of Rs.2. crore (approx.)









viii) Shri Pankaj Sharma, Partner of M/s Triveni Sewa Pharmacy

ix) Shri Shubham Sharma, Partner of M/s Triveni Sewa Pharmacy

x) M/s Triveni Sewa Pharmacy, Dilshad Colony, Shahdara, Delhi

xi) Unknown Public Servants













*Please see further details in RC0072020A0003 & RC00702022A0004 at ACB, CBI, Dehradun, as available on CBI Website









The investigation is continuing.