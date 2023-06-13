CBI registers FIR in AIIMS nursing recruitment exam paper leak

New Delhi: On Tuesday, authorities at AIIMS-Delhi confirmed that the CBI has opened an investigation into the possible leak of exam materials for a nursing officer recruitment exam held on June 3.

They said that the federal government had arrested Ritu and the Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology, both in Mohali.

All of the All India Institutes of Medical Science (AIIMS) and four other institutions in Delhi hired nursing officers through the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-4).—Inputs from Agencies