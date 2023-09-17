    Menu
    CBI books PNB branch manager in UP for demanding bribe

    Pankaj Sharma
    September17/ 2023
    New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged an FIR against the Branch Manager of Punjab National Bank in Lucknow for allegedly demanding a bribe from a businessman for transferring money from his account. 

    A senior CBI official said that a complaint in this respect was received from Pradeep Kumar Kushwaha, a resident of KushiNagar, Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) regarding a bribe demand by Saurabh Kumar Rajvanshi, the Branch Manager of Punjab National Bank, Chhitouni

    "My loan application was already approved. After the loan was approved, I approached Rajvanshi to transfer the sanctioned amount to a businessman from whom I purchased goods and asked him to transfer it to his bank account. However, he insisted that he would only process the transfer if I give him a bribe," read the complaint lodged by the victim. 

    The CBI said that after verifying the complaint, they lodged an FIR against the accused under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. 

    Further investigation into the matter is ongoing. 

    —IANS

