New Delhi: The CBI has registered a new case against Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, for allegedly receiving illegal gratification, officials said on Tuesday. Following the registration of the FIR, the CBI on Tuesday morning started searches at nine premises of Chidambaram in Chennai and other cities in the country, they said.—PTI
Crime
CBI books Karti Chidambaram over illegal gratification
The Hawk
May17/ 2022
Tags :MP Karti Chidambaram P Chidambaram CBI illegal gratification
