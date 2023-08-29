Cauvery dispute: K'taka’s interest would be protected, says DyCM Shivakumar

Mysuru: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stated on Tuesday that the interest of Karnataka would be protected in connection with the Cauvery issue.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Shivakumar said that the Supreme Court was going to give its verdict soon over the Cauvery dispute and he would react after the judgment.

The Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT) has ordered to release 5 TMC water every day for 15 days to Tamil Nadu. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had stated that the order was not final.



The Karnataka government has approached the Supreme Court over the issue. The CWDT had passed its order earlier on Monday.



Talking about the guarantee schemes, Shivakumar maintained that with the blessings of 'Nada devate (state deity)' Chamundeshwari, the government was successful in implementing guarantee schemes.



“Before elections we had placed guarantee cards before the deity and offered prayers. The Griha Laxmi scheme is going to reach out to 1.10 crore women. The Griha Jyothi scheme has reached 1.41 crore households and they have got zero electricity bills. 46 crore women have travelled in buses freely and 1.39 crore households are benefited by the free rice programme,” Shivakumar explained.



"The goddess has empowered us to deliver these schemes. People from the Mysuru region have supported the government. The Griha Laxmi programme would be broadcast live at 12,600 locations," Shivakumar stated.

—IANS