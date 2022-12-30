Case lodged against Thai Smile flight scufflers by the police: Scindia

New Delhi (The Hawk): Jyotiraditya Scindia, the minister of civil aviation, announced on Thursday that a police report had been made against those responsible for an altercation aboard a Thai Smile Airways flight from Bangkok to Kolkata.

"A police report has been made against the individuals engaged in the altercation on a Thai Smile Airways flight. Such conduct is not acceptable "In a tweet, Scindia stated.

The minister made his remarks shortly after the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), which oversees aviation security, requested a report from the relevant authorities regarding the in-flight altercation that occurred on a Thai Smile Airways flight from Bangkok to Kolkata in Bangkok.

BCAS requested a thorough report on the incident after paying close attention to a video of the incident that quickly became popular on social media, according to sources.

The incident happened on December 26 and was caught on camera. It shows two individuals fighting despite attempts to break it up by the crew and other passengers.

The altercation started as the aeroplane was getting set to take off from Bangkok bound for Kolkata and a passenger refused to observe safety protocols despite numerous demands from the crew members.

