    Capital sizzles at 52.3 degree Celsius, Delhi's Mungeshpur records highest ever temperature

    The Hawk
    May29/ 2024
    This surpasses the previous record of 49.9 degrees Celsius noted just a day earlier.

    New Delhi: Delhi's Mungeshpur area on Wednesday logged a maximum of 52.3 degrees Celsius, the highest ever temperature recorded in the city, officials said.

    On Tuesday, the weather station in the northwest Delhi locality recorded 49.9 degrees Celsius.

    A day later, the temperature rose further with the weather station recording a maximum temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius at 4.14 pm, according to the website.

    An IMD official told PTI, this is the highest ever maximum temperature recorded so far in Delhi.

    —PTI

