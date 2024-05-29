Several parts of Rajasthan continue to grapple with severe heatwave: IMD

IMD Jaipur Director Radheshyam Sharma forecasts a slight reprieve with possible light rain and a temperature drop of 2-4°C in the coming days due to a western disturbance.

Jaipur (Rajasthan): A severe heatwave continued to prevail in several parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday with Churu in the state recording the maximum temperature of 50.5 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, said India Meteorological Department.

"In this season, the temperature has crossed the mark of 50 degrees Celsius. In the last 24 hours, we have recorded the maximum temperature in Churu, 50.5 degrees Celsius. Currently, severe heatwave situations are prevailing in several parts of Rajasthan," Radheshyam Sharma, Jaipur IMD Director, told ANI.

He, however, said that there are chances of light rain in several parts of the state and hence fall in temperature of 2-4 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours.

"You can witness a western disturbance in Rajasthan on 31st May. So, there are chances of thunderstorms, dust storms and light rain in several parts... Due to this, there will be a fall of 2-4 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours," Sharma said.

According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, Churu on Tuesday recorded the season's highest temperature at 50.5 °C, 7.5 degrees above normal, while Pilani recorded its highest-ever temperature at 49 °C.

The previous highest maximum temperature for Pilani was recorded at 48.6 °C on May 2, 1999. On the other hand, Churu recorded its highest-ever maximum temperature at 50.8 °C on June 1, 2019.

The weather office said on Tuesday, 49.4 °C was recorded at Ganganagar, 49.0 °C at Pilani and Phalodi, 48.3 °C at Bikaner, 48.2 °C at Kota, 48.0 °C at Jaisalmer, 46.6 °C at Jaipur and 46.0 °C at Barmer.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Rajasthan Congress President, Govind Singh Dotasra targeted CM Bhajan Lal Sharma over water shortage, saying that the state is dealing with water problems but the CM and his colleagues have left on a trip across India.

"The temperature is 55 degrees Celsius, there is a shortage of water but the Chief Minister and his colleagues have left on a trip across India...Today, I sought time from the Governor for a courtesy meeting...I urged the Governor that the elected Government of Rajasthan left on a trip across India, so I asked him to direct the responsible officers to make the necessary drinking water arrangements and electricity arrangements so that the public could get relief from the heat," Dotasra said.

—ANI