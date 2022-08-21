Candidates Are Enthusiastic For 'Agniveer'

Kotdwar (The Hawk): In the Army Recruitment Rally for seven districts of Uttarakhand under Army Recruiting Office Lansdowne 4739 candidates appeared at VC Gabbar Singh Camp, Kotdwar on 21 Aug 2022. On the third day of Agniveer recruitment rally , on Sunday, the total of 5793 candidates were registered to undergo screening on the day three, out of which total footfall was 4739 from two tehsils of Rudraprayag district and seven tehsils of Uttarkashi district. According to ARO Lansdowne more than 1,08,000 candidates have registered under various categories of Agniveer Soldier General Duty, Technical, Clerk/SKT, Tradesman for entry under the Agnipath scheme in the hill state of Uttarakhand. Amongst these 63360 candidates are registered from the districts under ARO Lansdowne, namely Chamoli, Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.

“Agnipath” is the first recruitment rally of Uttarakhand is being held form 19 Aug 2022 to 31 Aug 2022 covering candidates from 7 districts of uttarakhand hill state under ARO Lansdowne.The rain and bad weather on Second day caused a lot of difficulties for the candidates who arrived from far flung areas. The weather was pleasant on the day three but the running track for the candidates was wet and difficult even after this , young candidates reached the wet ground with full enthusiasm to join the recruitment process. In addition civil administration arranged the buses at the exit point of the rally site for ease of transportation and regularly monitoring the sites.

On the fourth day of the recruitment rally, on Monday, the candidates from two tehsils (Jakholi & Rudraprayag) of Rudraprayag district and one tehsil (Lancedowne ) of Pauri Garhwal district will appear for screening.