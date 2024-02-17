Canada: Indian student dies of cardiac arrest, family urges EAM Jaishankar for help

Indian Student Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Canada: Family Seeks Assistance from EAM Jaishankar

Hyderabad: An Indian student named Shaik Muzammil Ahmed died of cardiac arrest in Canada after which his family has requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to arrange for the student's mortal remains to be sent back to Hyderabad.

Ahmed (25) belonged to Hyderabad and was pursuing Masters in IT from Conestoga College, Waterloo Campus in Kitchener City, Ontario.

Amjad Ullah Khan, a leader of the Telangana-based political party, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), informed about the incident on social media.

The MBT leader said that Ahmed had been suffering from fever since last week, but his family received a call from Ahmed's friend that he had died due to cardiac arrest.

He also posted the letter by the deceased's family requesting EAM Jaishankar for help. Taking to social media platform X, Amjad Ullah Khan said, "One Shaik Muzammil Ahmed-25 years from Hyderabad, Telangana State pursuing Masters in IT from Conestoga College, Waterloo Campus in Kitchener City in Ontario, Canada since Dec 2022 was suffering from fever since last one week, but his family received a call from his friend that he died due to cardiac arrest today."

"On hearing this news his parents and the entire family is in a state of shock and has request you to kindly ask @HCI_Ottawa & @TorontoCGI to send his mortal remains back to Hyderabad as soon as possible, for more details please contact Waliuddin on +1 (647) (786) 5940 or his uncle Mohammed Amjad on 9618160740," he added.

Earlier, MBT leader Khan had also highlighted the case where another Indian student Syed Mazahir Ali was brutally attacked in Chicago. Videos on social media showed Ali bleeding heavily as he described the horrific incident.

The Indian Consulate in Chicago had then assured of being in touch with the victim's wife in India and also assured of all possible assistance.

