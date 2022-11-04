By 2024, according to Samsung, Apple will release a foldable tablet

San Francisco (The Hawk): Samsung, a titan from South Korea, claims that Apple will release a foldable tablet by 2024.

According to AppleInsider, Samsung's Mobile Experience team recently met with the vendors and "is feeling bullish about the foldable market."

They predict that Apple will release its first foldable device by 2024, but it won't be an iPhone. The report stated that "the technology might not be ready yet, despite the high desire for an iPhone Fold."

The bulky shape of today's foldable phones runs against to Apple's design philosophy.

The technical powerhouse was expected to soon begin experimenting with foldable technology, according to a prior forecast by market research firm CCS Insight.

Apple has yet to enter the lucrative foldable market, which is currently dominated by Samsung.

Making a foldable iPhone at this time would be pointless for Apple. We believe they would ignore that fad and perhaps try out a foldable iPad instead, according to Ben Wood, the company's chief of research.

It would be extremely risky for Apple to release a folding iPhone. In order to avoid cannibalising the sales of the current iPhones, it would first need to be extremely pricey, he continued.

The business was investigating folding technology for screens with a diameter of roughly 20 inches.

