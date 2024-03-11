Bus Accident in Ghazipur, UP: Electrified Wire Sparks Fire

A tragic incident in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, as a bus carrying a wedding party catches fire after coming into contact with an 11,000-volt wire.

In Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, a bus carrying guests to a wedding was involved in a tragic accident. The bus accidentally came into contact with an 11,000-volt electric wire, causing an explosion and a subsequent fire.

The bus had over two dozen passengers on board at the time of the incident.



Immediately after the accident, rescue teams, including local authorities and the fire brigade, rushed to the site to help the victims. There is a concern that the number of casualties may increase.