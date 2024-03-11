    Menu
    States & UTs

    Bus Accident in Ghazipur, UP: Electrified Wire Sparks Fire

    author-img
    The Hawk
    March11/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    A tragic incident in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, as a bus carrying a wedding party catches fire after coming into contact with an 11,000-volt wire.

    Ghazipur Bus Accident

    In Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, a bus carrying guests to a wedding was involved in a tragic accident. The bus accidentally came into contact with an 11,000-volt electric wire, causing an explosion and a subsequent fire. 

    Watch: https://x.com/thehawk/status/1767128097181053169?s=20  

    The bus had over two dozen passengers on board at the time of the incident.


    Watch: https://1drv.ms/v/s!Arir9D-jL5uZug5v3K06T8QPEkWa?e=q10n3z 


    Immediately after the accident, rescue teams, including local authorities and the fire brigade, rushed to the site to help the victims. There is a concern that the number of casualties may increase.

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Ghazipur Uttar Pradesh Bus Accident Wedding Party Electrified Wire Fire Brigade Safety Measures
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in