BRS leader Rama Rao says ED summons were Modi summons

Hyderabad: One of the top leaders of the BRS, K T Rama Rao, lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Centre on Thursday, calling them out for crony capitalism, favouring Adani, and "misusing" authorities like the Enforcement Directorate to persecute opposition figures.

Rama Rao asserted that various BRS leaders have been targeted by the Central because the central agencies have become puppets in the hands of the Modi government.

ED summonses issued to his sister, BRS MLC K Kavitha, in connection with a money laundering case tied to suspected irregularities in the Delhi excise policy are "not ED summonses but Modi summonses," according to Rama Rao, son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.—Inputs from Agencies