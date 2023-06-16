Bridegroom tied to tree for demanding dowry in UP

Pratapgarh: In the Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, a bridegroom was tied to a tree after he allegedly requested dowry from the girl's family right before the garlands were exchanged.

This made the two sides argue while the bridegroom, whose name was Amarjeet Verma, was still tied to the tree. What fuelled the situation further was the fact that the friends of Amarjeet misbehaved during the incident.

After several rounds of negotiations between the bride's and groom's family resulted in no agreement, the bridegroom was taken captive and tied to a tree at his side for several hours.

Later, police from the Mandhata police station came to the scene, freed the bridegroom, and took him into custody.

SHO Mandhata said, "Both sides are present in the police station, but no compromise has been reached yet. Friends of the bridegroom misbehaved, which led to an argument between the two sides. In the meantime, the bridegroom, Amarjeet, made demands for a dowry."

SHO added that a meeting was taking place between the two families to reach a resolution and compensate the woman's family for their expenses incurred during the wedding ceremony preparations.—Inputs from Agencies