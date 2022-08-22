Body of missing girl from J&K's Samba recovered in Ludhiana

Jammu: The dead body of a girl, who went missing from J&K's Samba district, was recovered by police on Monday in Ludhiana city of Punjab.

Police sources said that a girl studying in Samba degree college did not reach home on Saturday in Madkola village in Sumb area of Samba district.

"The family lodged a missing report. Today the body was recovered from Ludhiana by Punjab Police, who made the identification from the identity card of the deceased," sources said.

When the body reached Samba on Monday, agitated family members, relatives and neighbours blocked the Jammu-Pathankot national highway.

Authorities were seen trying to pacify the agitators.

—IANS