Emergency teams are on-site, working to control the situation.

Bhopal: Fire erupted at the state secretariat building in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh.

Emergency response teams, with multiple fire engines on site, are currently working to extinguish the flames, according to PTI reports.