BJP To Hold 'Vikas Teerth Program' From June 10 To 12 Highlighting PM's Dream Projects Across State

Dehradun: As the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government completes nine years on May 30, the Bharatiya Janata Party has planned a "Vikas Teerth Program" across Uttarakhand at Lok Sabha constituency level from June 10 to 12, said a party source.

Under this party's campaign in the state, tiffin meetings will be held at the developmental project sites detailing about the ongoing projects. During the campaign, BJP will highlight the ongoing dream projects of PM Modi across the state.

On the other hand, in the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh as well the BJP plans something similar and will start a massive 'Mahajanajagaran campaign' across the state on May 30.

Bharatiya Janata Party's State General Secretary (Organization) Dharampal Singh said that through public relations campaign, the achievements of the Central Government have to be reached the doorstep of every household.

"In the recently concluded civic body elections, there were historic results in favour of the BJP in the entire state. The credit for this goes to the people of the state and the loyal workers of the party," Singh said.

He further said that public meetings will be organized at the Lok Sabha level from May 30 to June 30 under the Maha Sampark Abhiyan organized on the completion of 9 years of the central government.

"Businessmen conferences will also be organized under the campaign," he added. He further said that a senior workers' meeting will be organized in which MPs, MLAs, national office bearers, former office bearers, and state office bearers up to the divisional level will hold a meeting with Tiffin.

"A joint conference of all the seven fronts will also be organized. Along with this, a conference of the beneficiaries of the central and state government has also been planned at the assembly level. Beneficiaries will be invited to this. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the Yoga Day program is also to be organized at every Shakti Kendra on June 21," he detailed.

A mass contact campaign will be launched by the organization at the booth level under which public representatives and senior leaders are going to do door-to-door public relations and distribute leaflets of historical achievements of the central and state government.

"For the success of the Mahasampark Abhiyan, before May 30, a complete road map has to be prepared for planning and implementation of the plan. For this, district working committee meetings have to be organized in each district on 20 and 21 May and divisional working committee meetings on 22, 23 and 24 May," he said. —ANI