BJP should tighten the noose on its people: Mayawati

The violence in Kanpur started after some people tried to shut down shops which were opposed by the other group, said the police.

New Delhi: Commenting on the recent suspension and expulsion of two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday urged BJP to take legal actions against the users of offensive language for religion and send them to jail.Taking to Twitter, she said," The use of offensive language for any religion is not appropriate. In this matter, BJP should also strictly tighten the noose on its people. Only suspending and expelling them will not work, but they should be sent to jail under strict laws."

She also mentioned that respect for all religions is necessary for the country.

The BJP on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged controversial remarks on minorities. While Sharma's comments during a TV debate aimed at the founder of Islam have drawn the ire of Muslim groups, Jindal also posted objectionable tweets, deleted later, and has been accused of often posting inciting comments. Their comments also sparked a Twitter trend calling for boycotting Indian products in some countries.

Expelling Jindal, a communication from its Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, "Your primary membership is immediately terminated and you are expelled from the party." Further, a communication to Sharma from the party's disciplinary committee said she has expressed views contrary to the party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of its constitution.

The Mumbai police registered an FIR against Sharma based on a complaint by Irfan Shaikh, joint secretary of the Mumbai wing of Raza Academy. It stated that Sharma, in a news debate on the Gyanvapi issue, allegedly made controversial comments about Prophet Muhammad. Moreover, Jindal allegedly tweeted against the interests of the country.

The BSP chief also stressed that the Kanpur violence case should be thoroughly probed and demanded that innocent people should not be harassed in the matter. "It is very important to get to the bottom of the violence that has happened in Kanpur recently. At the same time, innocent people should not be harassed in the police action against this violence, this is also the demand of BSP," said Mayawati in a tweet.—ANI