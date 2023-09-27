BJP govt in MP incapable of protecting dignity of women: Cong

New Delhi : On Wednesday, after a video footage of a 12-year-old rape victim found bleeding on a street in Ujjain went viral on social media, the Congress accused the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of being incapable of defending the dignity of women and children in the state.

Both Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi recently attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan need to stop campaigning to hear the cries of women.

Modiji is making the rounds, seeking to drum up support for the dream of women's reservation by presenting it to audiences. Truth be told, a very terrible episode of cruelty against a 12-year-old juvenile from BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh has come to light," Kharge stated in a post written in Hindi on X.—Inputs from Agencies