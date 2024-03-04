BJP candidate Upendra Singh Rawat opts out of Lok Sabha polls after 'obscene' video goes viral

BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Upendra Singh Rawat steps back from the election race amid allegations involving a viral 'obscene' DeepFake video, pledging not to contest until proven innocent.

New Delhi [India]: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate Upendra Singh Rawat on Monday announced that he will not contest any elections until proven innocent in a case where an alleged 'obscene' video involving him went viral on social media platforms.

Upendra Singh Rawat, who is currently representing Barabanki in the Lok Sabha, was again fielded by the BJP to contest from the same constituency in the upcoming General elections.

In a post on X, Upendra Singh Rawat said, "An edited video of mine is being made viral, which is generated by DeepFake AI technology, for which I have lodged an FIR. In this regard, I have requested the party's national president to get it investigated. I will not contest any election in public life until I am proven innocent."

The police have registered a case on behalf of the complaint given by Upendra Singh Rawat in this regard.

Earlier, a popular Bhojpuri singer, Pawan Singh, withdrew from the race for the Lok Sabha. BJP had fielded him from Asansol seat.

Taking to his official handle on X, the singer confirmed that he was pulling out of the contest however he did not specifically mentioned any reason.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party. The party trusted me and declared me as the candidate from West Bengal's Asansol but due to some reason, I will not be able to contest the elections from Asansol," Singh posted from his X handle on Sunday.

Setting the pace ahead of its rivals, the BJP, on March 2, released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.The list included 47 youth candidates, 28 women candidates, 27 Scheduled Caste (SC) faces, 18 Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates and 57 OBC/Backward Class nominees.

Of the 195 candidates, 34 are ministers from the Center and States, while two are former chief ministers who are on the list.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year.

—ANI