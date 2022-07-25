BJP calls out AAP MP for sharing 'edited clip' of Prez, PM

New Delhi: A war of words erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday after the latter shared an edited clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind at his farewell ceremony.

Taking to Twitter, AAP's Sanjay Singh shared a video of leaders greeting President Kovind at the farewell ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament.

In the purported video, Modi can be seen standing, while other members of Parliament (MPs) including Union Minister Piyush Goyal welcome the President with folded hands. Questioning the purported video, Sanjay Singh wrote in a tweet, 'Such an insult. Very Sorry Sir. These people are like this, your term is over, now they will not even look at you.

In response to this, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya lashed out at the AAP and called Singh as a 'fake news peddler'.

Sharing the longer version of the video which shows Modi welcoming Kovind with folded hands before all other leaders, Malviya asked in a tweet, 'Fake news peddler Sanjay Singh at it again. Whose (from Kejriwal to Sisodia) lies are caught every day, and habit of tolerating humiliation, how do you know the way people are respected?'

The Parliament hosted a farewell to President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday evening.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and members of Parliament -- both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha -- attended the farewell ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament. —ANI







