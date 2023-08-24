BJP, BRS workers clash in Telangana’s Hanamkonda town

Hyderabad: The workers of BJP and BRS clashed in Telangana’s Hanamkonda town on Thursday during a protest.

The two groups clashed when BJP workers tried to lay siege to the camp office of local MLA Vinay Bhaskar of ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

When BJP workers were staging the protest, the supporters of the ruling party also reached there. Both the sides pelted stones on each other, resulting in bleeding injuries to a few. Police had to intervene to disperse the clashing groups.

The police arrested a few leaders of BJP, including state spokesperson Rakesh Reddy and Warangal district president Rao Padma.

The BJP workers tried to lay siege to the MLA’s office in response to the call given by leadership to organise statewide protests over failures of the BRS government.

Rakesh Reddy said they were demanding houses for the poor, jobs for the unemployed and implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme.

He alleged that a large number of anti-social elements attacked them. He said that the police protected the anti-social elements.

Meanwhile, tension also prevailed near the residence of civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar in Karimnagar. Alleging that the minister has gone back on the promise made to the people of the constituency, the BJP workers tried to lay siege to his house.

Police arrested the protesting BJP workers and shifted them to the police station.

— IANS