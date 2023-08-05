BJP appoints firebrand leader Kapil Mishra Delhi unit vice-president

New Delhi: Former AAP minister and fiery leader Kapil Mishra moved to the BJP over four years ago, and on Saturday he was appointed as vice-president in the party's Delhi unit.

Mishra's name was on the list of new office-bearers of the party issued earlier this week, but for some reason it was not declared, according to Virendra Sachdeva, president of the Delhi BJP.

After public disagreements with AAP leader and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal became known, Mishra resigned his cabinet position and joined the BJP in August 2019.—Inputs from Agencies