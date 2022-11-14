BJP activist was allegedly molested by an ex-NCP minister

Thane (The Hawk): Jitendra Awhad, a former minister and leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has been accused of molestation by a lady who is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha (BJPMM), according to police in Mumbra, Maharashtra.

Rida Asghar Rashid, vice president of the BJPMM, filed a complaint with the police late on Sunday night, alleging that Awhad had "pushed" her aside with both hands while taking advantage of the large throng.

Rashid said that she was attempting to approach a vehicle in order to meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was on his way out of the area after dedicating a new bridge in Mumbra town.

Rashid reported that Awhad suddenly blocked her path and asked her, "Why are you blocking the way? He then seized her shoulders and shoved her to the side after saying, "Move aside."

Later, she saw Shinde and asked him to instruct the neighbourhood police to file a complaint against Awhad because she felt "embarrassed."

The Mumbra police have filed a complaint citing many provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 354, for violating a woman's modesty.

Awhad vehemently denied on Monday insulting Rashid's modesty or attempting to molest her and said that this is the second baseless accusation brought against him in the previous three days. Several prominent NCP leaders spoke out in Awhad's defence.

Awhad and 10 other people were arrested on November 11 for assault during the November 7 showing of the Marathi movie "Har Har Mahadev" in a multiplex in a Thane mall, but the next day they were released on bail.

(Inputs from Agencies)