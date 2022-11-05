BJP's Bengal unit is still in crisis; the legal head will be replaced

Kolkata (The Hawk): The senior leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ordered the immediate dismissal of its legal head as the crisis within the West Bengal branch of the party continues.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state IT chief filed a FIR at the Posta police station in Kolkata accusing him of both mental and physical abuse prior to this action.

Both the accuser and the complainant are male. However, the complaint claims that the guy in charge of the party's legal cell in the state asked the BJYM IT head for sexual favours.

The incidents allegedly took place while both were travelling to Sikkim for party-related business. According to the complainant, they were accompanied by two members of the security detail from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

He claims that these security guards threatened him after he protested and stole his items from him on a train from New Jalpaiguri back to Kolkata.

The complainant has stated that his possessions and phone were not handed to him until a crowd had formed outside the Sealdah station.

Sources claim that Delhi's authorities are furious about this development and have ordered the state government to look into it and produce a report.

Additionally, the legal head will be suspended from all party posts while an investigation is conducted. The director of BJYM IT will also be questioned.

"At a crucial moment when the state is preparing for the Panchayat elections, the West Bengal unit of the party is already in horrible health. Such repulsive incidents are by no means desirable. The state unit is rife with internal strife, and leaders have frequently been warned against hurling public insults at one another.

"The CPI-M is utilising the circumstance, in addition to the Trinamool Congress. The state's population is primarily losing faith in the regional authorities. It makes sense that they are having trouble organising rallies and demonstrations at such a key time. The leaders are becoming frustrated as a result, and they start blaming one another, according to a prominent leader in Delhi.

Due to the suspected fraudulent recruitment scandal in the education department, the state BJP has all but lost the chance to challenge the Trinamool Congress, which is now in power.

On the other hand, the CPI-M has advanced politically as a result of these accusations and the detention of prominent Trinamool Congress figures on corruption-related charges.

(Inputs from Agencies)