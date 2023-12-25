    Menu
    Birthday surprise horror: Transsexual burns childhood friend alive in Chennai

    Pankaj Sharma
    December25/ 2023
    Tragic Betrayal: Trans Man Arrested for Burning Childhood Classmate Alive on Birthday Eve. In a horrifying incident in Thalambur, Chennai, Vetrimaran, formerly Pandi Maheswari, blindfolded and burnt R Nandhini, a 25-year-old software engineer, under the guise of a birthday surprise. The shocking crime unveils a disturbing history of friendship turned deadly, highlighting the complexities of identity, betrayal, and the need for justice.

    Chennai: A transsexual man who burnt alive his childhood classmate - a software engineer - in a gruesome manner was arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police said on Monday.

    The suspect identified as Vetrimaran, a trans man who had changed his name from Pandi Maheswari, blindfolded, chained and burnt R Nandhini alive, under the pretext of surprising her on her birthday eve on Saturday, at Thalambur near Kelambakkam, Chennai’s southern suburb, they said.

    The victim, a 25-year-old software engineer from Madurai, did not suspect his intentions, as Vetrimaran said he wanted to surprise Nandhini ahead of her birthday.

    Nandhini has been residing at her relative's house.

    Investigation revealed that Pandi Maheswari, 26, studied with Nandhini at a school in Madurai. Nandhini had continued her friendship on humanitarian grounds even after Maheswari changed her name to Vetrimaran.

    The two had worked in a company, they added.

    —PTI

