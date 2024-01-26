Bihar: Nitish Attends Raj Bhavan High Tea, Tejashwi Absent on Republic Day

Amidst growing speculations of political discord in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's presence at the Republic Day high tea raises questions about the Mahagathbandhan coalition's stability. Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's conspicuous absence sparks rumors of a rift.

Patna: In a twist of events at Raj Bhavan on Republic Day there was a gathering where Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made an appearance, which caught peoples attention amid rumors of potential disagreements within the ruling Mahagathbandhan coalition. It is worth noting that Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav from the RJD was conspicuously absent from the event further fueling speculations about discord.





The seating arrangements drew interest as the seat to Chief Minister Kumar usually reserved for Tejashwi Yadav was taken by senior JD(U) leader and minister Ashok Kumar Choudhary. It is said that Choudhary even removed a slip with Yadavs name before taking his place. During the tea ceremony arranged to celebrate Republic Day Vijay Kumar Sinha of the BJP (Leader of Opposition in the assembly) engaged in friendly conversations with Chief Minister Kumar.





While Education Minister Alok Kumar Mehta ( a national general secretary of RJD) attended the event, Tejashwi Yadav and several other party leaders like Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary chose not to participate.

There are speculations circulating about Chief Minister Kumars dissatisfaction within Mahagathbandhan. A coalition comprising Congress and RJD with support from three Left parties, from outside.



There have been rumors circulating about the possibility of the JD(U) supremo returning to the BJP led NDA. However leaders from the BJP have made it clear that they currently have no intention of welcoming him





The JD(U) leaders are steadfast in their commitment to the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc. Want to dispel any speculation, about any immediate political realignment.



—Input from Agencies