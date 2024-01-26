Potential Collapse of Bihar Government in the Next Few Days, Warns BJP Ally HAM (S)

Amidst escalating tensions, Santosh Kumar Suman, leader of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and a key BJP ally, predicts the Bihar government's downfall within days. Speculation surrounds Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's potential realignment with the NDA, as BJP leaders hint at renewed ties.

New Delhi: Santosh Kumar Suman, the leader of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expressed concerns on Friday suggesting that the Bihar government might face a downfall in the next couple of days. There are speculations that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could end his association with the INDIA bloc and align with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).



Suman, who is a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) and also happens to be the son of former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi disclosed that there has been no communication from BJP regarding any potential alliance with Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] led by Nitish Kumar.



"It seems to me that this government is likely to collapse within a day or two " said Suman to PTI.



As Nitish Kumars relations with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress continue to deteriorate BJP leaders have hinted at the possibility of rekindling their ties with him. Today Sushil Kumar Modi, a BJP leader emphasized that political alliances are fluid, in nature stating, "When it comes to Kumar or JD(U) doors are never permanently closed in politics. Closed doors can open when the time is right. Whether they will open or not is for our central leadership to decide."

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been actively engaging with its Bihar allies, which include Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan, Upendra Kushwaha and Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras. This engagement comes at a time when the political landscape in the state is evolving.



Manjhis party holds four Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) who have the potential to influence the balance of power. Previously aligned with the INDIA bloc Manjhis party joined the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) year and Suman became a minister in the Bihar government.



Insiders from within the BJP suggest that if JD(U) were to join this alliance it would likely result in a victory for the NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This victory would build on their success of winning 39 out of Bihars 40 seats, in the 2019 elections."

