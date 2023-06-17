Bihar heatwave kills 27

Patna: On Saturday, a government official reported that at least 27 people died in the state of Bihar due to the extreme heatwave that had sent temperatures rising beyond 40 degrees Celsius in most areas.

Due to the heat wave, six people have died in the district of Bhojpur, four each in Rohtas, Banka, and Arwal, three in Aurangabad, and one each in Nalanda, Jamui, Jahanabad, Bhagalpur, Gaya, and Patna.

The high temperature in Patna was 44.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Sheikhpura was the hottest place in the state, with a temperature of 45.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met Department, the current heat wave is expected to last for another day.

On Saturday, the latest casualties were reported at Sasaram railway station where two people died due to the heat wave.

One passenger passed away on platform 7 while waiting for a train, while another passed away near the station's entry gate.

Meanwhile, all educational institutions in the Patna district have been ordered closed until June 24 by the District Magistrate.—Inputs from Agencies