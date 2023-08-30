Bihar cancels 15 days leave in govt schools, BJP taunts Nitish

Patna: As Bihar cancelled 15 leaves in the government schools, the BJP, disappointed with the move, attacked the Nitish government.



The state education department on Tuesday had issued notification, cancelling the leaves of Raksha Bandhan, Teej, Jiutia in government schools after which Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh attacking the Nitish government said: "This time the state government has cancelled leaves on Hindu holidays, who knows if Sharia law is imposed in the state tomorrow."



During these festivals, the government institutions of center and states are closed but the schools of Bihar will be open following the new notification.

The idea is to open primary schools up to 200 days and middle schools for 220 days in one year but due to several activities like elections, examination, law and order situation, festivals, flood, natural calamity and others, the study of students get affected, the department said.



Keeping these in view, now, the education department is allowing only 10 days leave and has cancelled 15 days leave including Raksha Bhandhan, Krishna Janmastami on September 7, Hartalika Teej on September 18 and 19, Jiutia on October 6, Durga Puja leaves were reduced to three days from October 22 to 24, which was earlier six days from October 19 to 24. Chitragupt Puja, Bhaiyaduj were merged in one day on November 15, Gurunanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima into one on November 27.



As per the notification, the education department has given the leave for Chehallum on September 6 (Wednesday), Anant Chaturdasi/Birth anniversary of Hazrath Mohammad on September 28 (Wednesday), Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 2 (Monday), Durga Puja October 22 to 24 (Sunday to Tuesday), Diwali on November 12 (Sunday), Chitragupta Puja/Bhai Duj November 15 (Wednesday), Chatth Puja November 19 and 20 (Sunday and Monday) Christmas Day December 25 (Monday).

—IANS