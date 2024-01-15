Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth Faces 5 days Extended Police Custody After killing her 4-Year-Old Son

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth's custody extended amid shocking allegations. Panaji court hearing reveals details of the tragic incident in Goa. Arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga, the AI startup founder faces legal consequences. Unhappiness with court order on visitation rights to estranged husband emerges as a possible motive.

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth, charged with the tragic killing of her four-year-old son, has had her police custody extended by an additional five days, according to PTI sources.



Following the conclusion of her initial six-day custody, Seth was presented before a Panaji court. The CEO stands accused of smothering her son to death in a service apartment in Goa, subsequently concealing the lifeless body in a bag with intentions to transport it from Goa to Bengaluru via taxi. However, her plans were thwarted when authorities apprehended her in Karnataka's Chitradurga.



Reports suggest that the founder of the Bengaluru-based AI startup was discontented with a court order granting visitation rights to her estranged husband, a factor believed to have contributed to the tragic incident.

