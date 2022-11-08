Before the Rampur by-election, SP wants the Moradabad commissioner fired

Lucknow (The Hawk): In order to secure free and fair elections in the Rampur Assembly seat, where by-elections are scheduled for December 5, the Samajwadi Party has written to the State Election Officer demanding the dismissal of Moradabad Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.

The party claimed that Aunjaneya Kumar Singh had a vengeance against SP leader Mohd Azam Kahn and his family throughout her lengthy tenure as the district magistrate of Rampur in the letter signed by state SP chairman Naresh Uttam Patel.

According to the letter, free and fair elections in the region could not be anticipated while Singh was in charge of the situation.

During the Rampur Lok Sabha byelection and the earlier this year conducted Assembly elections, the SP had already called for Singh's ouster.

(Inputs from Agencies)