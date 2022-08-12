Banda Boat Mishap: UP CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia Each For Kin Of Deceased

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each for kins of people who died in a boat mishap in Banda.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions for immediate help and relief to the victims and proper treatment to those injured in the accident.

Cabinet ministers Rakesh Sachan and Ramkesh Nishad are likely to arrive on the spot. Earlier on Thursday, a boat carrying 30 to 40, carrying them in the Yamuna river from Fatehpur to Marka village people capsized in the Banda district. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the location promptly and launch a search operation for missing people and are tracing the people for the last 18 hours.

As of now, around 20 people have been rescued and 17 are still missing. Three bodies have been also recovered.

District Magistrate Anurag Patel said that the administration is trying its best to rescue as many people as possible.

"NDRF, SDRF, a team of local divers are searching for 17 missing people. We are trying our best to rescue as many people as possible from those who have gone missing. The rescue operation has been stopped now, it will resume in the morning," said Anurag Patel, DM, Banda on Thursday.

After the incident, Chief Minister Adityanath condoled the loss of life and directed the District Magistrate (DM) and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of the district to conduct a search and rescue operation immediately.

According to a native on the spot, "In the boat, around 40 people were on-board, as many as 15 people have returned. The boat capsized after one of its flanks broke, there were 8 women and 4 children on board."

Deputy Inspector General of Police, V.K. had said, "Due to rain, it has been slippery which is causing issues in rescue, bur still teams are working hard to trace the missing people."

"Boatman has been detained and a rescue operation is underway. We all are trying our best and the rescue operation is being conducted under the direction of senior officers," ACS Home Awanish Awasthi had said. —ANI