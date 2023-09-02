Balasore train accident: CBI charge sheet against 3 rail officials for culpable homicide, destruction of evidence

New Delhi: In the case of the Balasore train tragedy on June 2, the CBI announced Saturday that it had filed a charge sheet against three arrested Railways officers for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and causing disappearance of evidence. In connection with its investigation into the three-train collision that killed 296 and injured over 1,200 on July 7, the CBI had arrested senior section engineer (Signals) Arun Kumar Mahanta, senior section engineer (in Soro) Amir Khan, and technician Pappu Kumar, all of whom were stationed in the Balasore district.

The Coromandel Express derailed after colliding with a halted goods train at the Balasore station at Bahanaga Bazar, causing several of its cars to fall onto the tracks of the incoming Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express.

The CBI alleged that the accused violated Indian Penal Code sections 304 (part II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 34 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence with common intention), and 153 (endangering safety of railways passenger by willful act or omission) during an investigation that resulted in a charge sheet being filed before a special judicial magistrate in Bhubaneswar.—Inputs from Agencies