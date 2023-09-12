Bajrang Dal leader Monu Manesar arrested over fresh video

Gurugram: Bajrang Dal member and cow vigilante Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar was arrested by the Haryana Police on Tuesday for allegedly posting a fresh video of the ‘Shoba Yatra’ on August 28 in Nuh.

Police said that the 30-year-old had used obscene words and made statements hurting religious sentiments and disturbing public peace in the video.

According to the FIR, a team of social media cell of the Nuh Police found a fresh video of Monu Manesar which was posted on August 26 in which he said: “We do not worry about the result, it will happen only once, but in the end it will happen…Monumanesar.”

During the probe, the police found that Monu Manesar’s video was based on a particular religion.

A Facebook post was posted on 26.08.2023 about spreading enmity between different groups through incitement, using obscene words, posting or hurting religious sentiments or disturbing public peace.

Following a complaint by Constable Sunil Kumar of the social media cell, an FIR was registered against Monu Manesar under sections 153, 153A, 295A, 298, 504, 109, 292 of the IPC at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Nuh on August 26, the FIR said.

During the investigation and analysis, the said Facebook ID was found to be created through mobile number 9097979771. The said mobile number was found registered in the name of Mohit Yadav a resident of Manesar.

During Monu’s arrest on Tuesday, the police also recovered a mobile, a pistol 45 bore and three live cartridges found in the magazine. Following this, the police have added section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act to the FIR.

Police have sought 14 days of judicial custody of Monu Manesar before the court in Nuh to recover data from the recovered mobile phone which is to be sent to Dytech Lab Gurugram for testing, it added.

However, Monu was handed over to Rajasthan Police on transit remand.

Mamta Singh, ADGP Law & Order of the Haryana police told IANS that: “Monu Manesar was arrested by the Nuh Police on Tuesday after the Nuh police social media team found evidence against Monu Manesar for posting fresh video related to Shoba Yatra organised on August 28 in Nuh. A case under relevant sections of the IT Act was registered against him earlier in August.”

Communal violence broke out in Nuh on July 31 after a mob attacked a procession of the VHP leaving six dead and several others injured. Amid the chaos over 20 policemen were also injured.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh after a procession of the VHP was attacked by mobs on July 31 and spread to adjoining areas, including Sohna, Badshahpur in Gurugram.

