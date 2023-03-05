B'luru: Cyclothon organised to create awareness on kidney health

Bengaluru: The Manipal Hospitals of Bengaluru hosted the second annual bean-shaped (kidney) Cyclothon 2.0 on Sunday to raise awareness about the need of maintaining good kidney health.

The Cyclothon was broken up into two loops totaling 100 km, and was finished in 2.5 hours. The first loop comprised 47 km, going from Old Airport Road to Millers Road, Malleshwaram, Yeshwanthpur, and Hebbal before returning to Old Airport Road.

The second route was a 53-kilometer circuit that began at Old Airport Road and went through Whitefield, Varthur Road, Sarjapur, Jayanagar, and back to Old Airport Road.

Almost 600 people took part in the cyclothon, including doctors, 10 celebrities, and 23 influencers who all helped to spread the word about the importance of kidney health, early detection and prevention, and improved access to renal care.

Some well-known actors and actresses from the Sandalwood film industry came up in favour of the campaign, including Praveen Tej, Manvita Kamath, Vikky, Arun, Nagabhusana, Sonu Gowda, Vasuki Vaibhav, Shwetha Shrivastav, Kushee Ravi, and Amrutha Iyengar.

Hospital Directors from all around Bengaluru joined Dr. H. Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals, for the official start of the event at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road.

“We have a large number of hospitals in different parts of the city that could connect the dots in the shape of a kidney. And what better form of awareness event could be other than a cyclothon to promote kidney health?” he said.

As the cyclothon came to a close, participants made a commitment to helping kidney health.

The event was also a way to show appreciation for the urologists and nephrologists who work together to give patients the finest care possible.—Inputs from Agencies