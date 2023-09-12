B’luru International airport Terminal 2 begins flight operations

Bengaluru: The swanky Terminal-2 of the KempeGowda International airport in Bengaluru built at a cost of Rs 13,000 crore started operating international flights on Tuesday.

All scheduled international flights have started arriving and departing from Terminal 2 from 10.45 a.m. onwards. The airport authorities have made arrangements for passengers to get adequate information in this regard on estimated queue wait time and flight information.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated terminal -2 of the KempeGowda International airport on November 11 last year. The terminal will handle an additional 2.5 crore air passengers.

The swanky terminal-2 is pegged as one among the biggest terminals in the world with a hanging garden for the first time in Asia.

Bengaluru Airport commenced its operations on May 24, 2008. In 2019 it handled over 33 million passengers. It is also one of the fastest- growing airports in the world. It is presently the busiest airport in south India.

Then Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had stated that with the inauguration of terminal-2, Bengaluru KempeGowda International Airport (KIAL) has become the second biggest airport of the country.

“Are you taking any international flights to or from BLR (Bengaluru) Airport on 12th September? Commencing 10:45 AM on 12th September 2023 all departing and arriving international flights will be operating from Terminal 2. Make note of the initial schedule and check with your Airline for detailed flight information and schedules,” the official statement from Bengaluru airport said.

—IANS