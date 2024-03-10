Azamgarh Of Tomorrow Is 'Ajanmagarh': PM Modi As He Launches Infra Blitz In District

Azamgarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the 'double engine government' in Uttar Pradesh and said that Azamgarh, a district in the state's eastern part will now be known as 'Ajanmagarh'.

Addressing a rally in Azamgarh, earlier seen as a family bastion of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Azamgarh, which was once considered backward, is a shining star today and writing a new chapter of development for the country.

"...People of Azamgarh - hear one more Modi ki guarantee. I give you one more guarantee. The Azamgarh of tomorrow is 'Ajanmagarh'. This Ajanmagarh' will be the 'garh' of development (baston of all development). This will be the 'garh' of development for eternity. Ye Modi ki guarantee hai. (This is PM Modi's guarantee)" the PM said.

"Today, the star of Azamgarh is shining. There was a time when there would be an event in Delhi and other states would join in. Today, the event is being held in Azamgarh and thousands of people from different parts of the country are connecting with Azamgarh," Modi added.

The PM took a dig again at RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's recent remark and said 140 crore Indians are his family.

"As Uttar Pradesh is scaling the heights of development, the venom of appeasement is weakening...So, 'parivarvaadi' people are baffled and abusing Modi every day. They say Modi doesn't have a family of his own. They forget that the 140 crore people of the country is 'Modi ka Parivar'..." PM Modi said. In a dig at previous governments at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh, the PM said that development projects launched by him across the country should not be seen through the prism of elections.

"The foundation stones we laid in 2019 were not for elections. All projects that we laid foundation stones for saw the light of day and were dedicated to the country. As we go into the elections this year, nobody should view the scheduled launch of projects through the prism of polling," PM Modi said, adding, "I am working to make India a developed nation by 2047."

Coming down heavily on the previous governments, he said leaders at the helm earlier would make announcements to 'fool people', only to 'disappear' once the polls were done and dusted.

"You have seen over the past few days that I have been inaugurating several projects across the country from one place. When people hear about several airports, several railway stations, several IIMs and several AIIMS, they are often taken by surprise. Sometimes, they fall back to the old mindset of seeing everything in the electoral context. What used to happen in election season earlier? People in previous governments used to make announcements to fool people. When I sit down to analyse what previous governments did, I find that projects announced 30-35 years ago are yet to get off the ground. They would put up plaques before elections and disappear thereafter," PM Modi said.

"Today, the country can see that Modi doosri mitti ka insaan hai (Modi was cast in a different mould)" he added.

"I am running with speed and moving the country with speed to fulfil the promise of developed India by 2047," he said.

Breaking into local dialect- Bhojpuri, the Prime Minister said with the airport, hospital and medical college, Azamgarh is no longer dependent on the neighbouring big cities.

The Prime Minister lauded the change of law and order in the town, saying that the region is witnessing rapid development.

"Azamgarh was known for mafias. But after our government took over, the region is witnessing law and order along with rapid development. The poison of appeasement is weakening in Uttar Pradesh. The dynasts are abusing Modi daily. They are saying that Modi does not have a family. But they forget that the entire country is Modi's family," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said that in the last 10 years, the region, suffering from politics of appeasement and dynasty, is now witnessing politics of development.

"Your love and development of Azamgarh is making the INDI alliance, which is dependent on casteism, dynasty and vote bank, lose its sleep. For decades, Purvanchal saw the politics of casteism and appeasement. In the last 10 years, this region has also seen the politics of development, it has picked up pace in the last 7 years under the leadership of CM Yogi. The people have also seen 'mafia raj' and dangers of extremism and now, they are also seeing rule of law..." he added.

PM Modi inaugurated Azamgarh, Shravasti, Chitrakoot, and Aligarh airports and a new terminal of Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow.

The PM also inaugurated Maharaja Suhel Dev State University, Azamgarh, constructed at a cost of 108 cr.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of five major National Highway projects worth Rs 11,500 cr.

More than 5,342 km of roads built in 59 UP districts under the PM Gram Sadak Yojna worth Rs 3,700 cr were also inaugurated by him.

The PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 12 railway projects across UP worth Rs 8,200 cr.

He also inaugurated three sewage projects built under Namami Ganga Yojna worth Rs 1,114 cr in the Prayagraj, Etawah, and Jaunpur districts of the state.

The prime minister is also slated to inaugurate the Light House Project (LHP) in Lucknow under which more than 1,040 affordable flats have been built with modern infrastructure. —ANI