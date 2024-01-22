Ayodhya: PM Modi does 'dandvat pranam' and 'aarti' of Ram Lalla

PM Modi leads historic ceremony at Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, unveiling the Ram Lalla idol in a momentous Pran Pratishtha event. The presence of prominent leaders and thousands of guests, along with IAF choppers showering flower petals, marks a significant chapter in the construction of the magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir.

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): In an event Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the 'aarti' ritual of the Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya on Monday. The unveiling of the idol occurred in the presence of Prime Minister Modi marking a milestone in the temples history. Leading the rituals during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony PM Modi paid homage to Lord Rams childhood form, known as Shri Ramlalla placed in the sanctum sanctorum on the temples ground floor.





Prime Minister Modi performed a circumambulation around the deity. Respectfully offered his prayers by bowing down. He sought blessings from revered 'sadhus who were present at the ceremony. Dignitaries such as RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also graced this occasion.

Soon as Ram Lallas idol was unveiled Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters showered flower petals on the premises of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. This grand ceremony witnessed over 8,000 guests. Marked a Pran Pratishtha with representatives from various spiritual and religious sects across India.





The ceremony was attended by people from backgrounds including representatives, from tribal communities who witnessed this momentous event.



Prime Minister Modi has a planned engagement, with the hardworking individuals involved in the construction of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir. Afterward he will visit Kuber Tila, where the ancient temple of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored.





The awe inspiring Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, built in the Nagara style has impressive dimensions. It stretches 380 feet from east to west measures 250 feet wide and reaches a height of 161 feet. With a total of 392 pillars and adorned with 44 doors this temple showcases intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods and goddesses, on its walls and pillars.