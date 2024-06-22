Assam: Devotees throng Kamakhya temple as Ambubachi Mela begins

The mela will conclude on June 26 with the opening of the temple doors. Last year, the event attracted 25 lakh devotees, and this year, the number is expected to rise, with the Assam government providing extensive support for the festival.

Guwahati (Assam): A large number of devotees from across the country thronged Kamakhya temple in Guwahati as the annual Ambubachi Mela (fair) started on Saturday.

After Ambubachi Mela's Pravritti, the temple's main door will remain closed for three days. After the Ambubachi Mela's Nivritti, its main door will be opened on June 26.

The annual mela is held a day before the 3-day closure of the temple. It is believed that the goddess menstruates for these three days. This event symbolises fertility and womanhood.

On Saturday, as part of the holy ritual, the priests chanted the goddess' mantras and the sound of conches echoed in the air.

The devotees worshipped the goddess. Some lay down on the ground as a mark of devotion. Some devotees were also seen posing for pictures, wearing devotional headbands.

Earlier on Friday, Kabindra Prasad Sarma-Doloi, the head priest of the historical temple, told ANI that, the Ambubachi Mela's Pravritti will be performed at 8:45 am today.

"The Ambubachi Mela's Nivritti will be performed on June 26 and the temple will be opened on June 26 morning. All rituals and puja will be performed after Nivritti. The Assam government and district administration have also extended their support including security, transportation, food etc. Last year, around 25 lakh devotees visited the temple during the Ambubachi Mela and we hope the number will be increased this year," Kabindra Prasad Sarma said.

Kamakhya Temple located atop Nilachal Hills, is one of 51 Shaktipeeths in the country. The annual mela is one of the biggest religious congregations in Eastern India.

During these three days, the temple's main door remains shut, as it is believed that "Mother Earth" experiences the annual cycle of menstruation during this period. Farmers often avoid the cultivation process these days to avoid disturbing the goddess.

—ANI