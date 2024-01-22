PM Modi attends Ayodhya Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha

PM Modi Joins Historic Pran Pratishtha Ceremony at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya: A momentous event graced by dignitaries, witnessing the consecration of Shri Ramlalla, and celebrating the rich tapestry of Hindu spirituality.

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi took part in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. Alongside RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath the Prime Minister attended the ceremony held at the heart of the temple.



Arriving in Ayodhya that day PM Modi shared his emotions, on Twitter; "The divine moment of Pran Prathishta of Shri Ram Lala in Ayodhya Dham is a moment for everyone. I consider myself fortunate to be a part of this event. Jai Siyaram."



The ceremony was witnessed by than 8,000 guests. Included representatives from various spiritual and religious groups as well as individuals, from different backgrounds including tribal communities. The Prime Minister is scheduled to address the gathering and interact with those involved in building the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir.



During his visit PM Modi will also explore Kuber Tila, a site where the ancient temple of Bhagwan Shiv has been carefully restored. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir stands grandly with dimensions of 380 feet lengthwise 250 feet. A towering height of 161 feet—all built following the Nagara architectural style.

The temple is adorned with crafted sculptures of Hindu gods and goddesses, on its pillars and walls.



On the ground floor you will find the main sanctum sanctorum that houses an idol of Shri Ramlalla depicting Lord Ram in his childhood form. The temple consists of five halls; Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. In proximity to the temple is Sita koop, a well that dates back to ancient times.



What makes the temple noteworthy is its foundation. It is made up of a 14 meter layer of roller compacted concrete (RCC) that resembles rock without using any iron. To protect against moisture, from the ground a plinth made of granite rises 21 feet high. Additionally the temple complex includes a sewage treatment plant, water treatment plant, fire safety water supply system and an independent power station – all constructed using indigenous technology found in our country.

—Input from Agencies