Ministry Of Culture Initiates Project PARI For The 46th World Heritage Committee Meeting

New Delhi (The Hawk): India has long been a vibrant centre of artistic expression, with its rich history of public art reflecting the country's cultural and spiritual diversity. From ancient rock-cut temples and intricate frescoes to grand public sculptures and vibrant street art, Bharat's landscapes have always been adorned with artistic marvels. Historically, art has been deeply intertwined with daily life, religious practices, and social customs, manifesting through various modalities such as dance, music, theatre, and visual arts.

Project PARI (Public Art of India), an initiative by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, being executed by Lalit Kala Akademi and National Gallery of Modern Art seeks to bring forth public art that draws inspiration from millennia of artistic heritage (lok kala/lok sanskriti) while incorporating modern themes and techniques. These expressions underscore the intrinsic value that art holds in Indian society, serving as a testament to the nation's enduring commitment to creativity and artistic expression.

The first intervention under Project PARI is taking place in Delhi. It coincides with the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee scheduled to be held in New Delhi, India between 21-31 July 2024.

The representation of art in public spaces is particularly significant, reflecting the nation's rich and diverse cultural heritage. The democratization of art through public installations transforms urban landscapes into accessible galleries, where art transcends the confines of traditional venues such as museums and galleries. By integrating art into streets, parks, and transit hubs, these initiatives ensure that artistic experiences are available to one and all. This inclusive approach fosters a shared cultural identity and enhances social cohesion, inviting citizens to engage with art in their daily lives. Project PARI aims at stimulating dialogue, reflection, and inspiration, contributing to the dynamic cultural fabric of the nation.

More than 150 visual artists from all over the country have come together to create the various wall paintings, murals, sculptures and installations being prepared under this project. The creative canvas includes but is not limited to artwork inspired by and /or drawn in styles of Phad paintings (Rajasthan), Thangka painting (Sikkim/Ladakh), miniature painting (Himachal Pradesh), Gond art (Madhya Pradesh), Tanjore paintings (Tamil Nadu), Kalamkari (Andhra Pradesh), Alpona art (West Bengal), Cheriyal painting (Telangana), Pichhwai Painting (Rajasthan), Lanjia Saura (Odisha), Pattachitra (West Bengal), Bani Thani Painting (Rajasthan), Warli (Maharashtra), Pithora Art (Gujarat), Aipan (Uttarakhand), Kerala Murals (Kerala), Alpana art (Tripura) and more.

The proposed sculptures being created for Project PARI include wide ranging ideas that include but are not limited to paying tributes to nature, ideas inspired by the Natyashastra, Gandhi ji, toys of India, hospitality, ancient knowledge, Naad or Primeval Soun, Harmony of life, Kalpataru – the divine tree etc.

In sync with the proposed 46th World Heritage Committee Meeting some of the artworks and sculptures draw inspiration from World Heritage Sites such as Bimbetka and the 7 natural World Heritage Sites in India find a special place in the proposed artworks.

Women artists have been an integral part of Project PARI and their participation in large numbers is a testimony of Bharat’s NARI SHAKTI. Come and join the celebrations. Click your selfie with a Project PARI creation and share your pictures on social media with #ProjectPARI.