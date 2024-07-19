Padmashree Dr Basanti Bisht Awarded Top Grade By AIR For Garhwali Folk Music

Dehradun (The Hawk): Padamshree Dr. Basanti Bisht, who is an 'A' grade artist of All India Radio Dehradun, has been awarded top grade by All India Radio for Garhwali folk music. Jagar singer Dr. Basanti Bisht was born in Lwani village of district Chamoli. She obtained 'B' grade artist mark for Garhwali folk song in the vocal examination conducted by Akashvani Najibabad in the year 1996. After that she was awarded ‘B High’ and in the year 2013 ‘A’ grade for folk music.

It is known that Top Grade is the highest grade given by All India Radio in the field of music. According to the tradition of All India Radio, she has now received the title of Vidushi.

Today, on July 19, 2024, in the office of All India Radio, Dehradun, Programme Head Shri Shivram Singh Rawat presented a certificate to this effect to Dr. Basanti Bisht.

Dr. Basanti Bisht was awarded the Padma Shri in 2017 for her significant contribution in the field of arts. Apart from this, she has many awards in her name. On this occasion, Assistant Director (Programme) Mrs. Manjula Negi, Music Section Head Sh. Anil Bharti, Programme Executive Sh. Rakesh Dhoundiyal, Sh. Robin Karmakar and Sh. Sunil Singh Karki were present.