Ayodhya's Ram temple event invitees undergo multi-layered security

Ayodhya Buzzes with Devotion as Dignitaries Converge for Grand Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony. Amidst Chilling Weather, Locals and Devotees Eagerly Anticipate Historic Moment Honoring Lord Ram.

Ayodhya: The town of Ayodhya known for its temples experienced a surge of enthusiasm as people continued to arrive for the consecration ceremony, at the Ram temple. Despite the weather local residents and devotees lined the streets waving saffron flags and dancing to songs dedicated to Lord Ram.



This significant event, scheduled for Monday is anticipated to be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself who will take part in the consecration ceremony. Notable invitees including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Anupam Kher, Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan have arrived to witness this occasion.



Prominent personalities such as Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut, Sr Sri Ravishankar and others had already reached Ayodhya on Sunday. The streets echoed with the tunes of 'Ram dhun' while security personnel maintained a watch throughout Ayodhya.



People from various backgrounds. Representatives from religious groups tribal communities and eminent individuals. Are expected to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lallas idol (the form of Lord Ram).



The ceremony is set to begin at 12;20 pm. Is projected to conclude by 1 pm with an address, from the Prime Minister.

Modi will also engage with the workers involved in the construction of the temple. Visit Kuber Tila to perform a ritual at the ancient Shiv temple that has been restored.



The impressive Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, built in the Nagara style stands at a length of 380 feet a width of 250 feet and a height of 161 feet. Adorned with carved representations of Hindu gods the temple houses the idol of Ram Lalla in its sanctuary on the ground floor.



The consecration ceremonies, which commenced on January 16 from the Saryu river will reach their culmination on Monday afternoon during the auspicious 'Abhijeet Muhurta.' The event is expected to attract an audience as the Central government has declared a half day holiday on January 22.



As Ayodhya gets immersed in enthusiasm temples, across India announce celebrations while events are organized worldwide by organizations like Vishva Hindu Parishad and groups representing Hindu communities living abroad.



To ensure security during this ceremony Ayodhya has implemented a multi layered security system that includes 10,000 CCTV cameras, drones equipped with artificial intelligence technology and undercover police personnel. Traffic is regulated by barriers with wires while NDRF teams stand prepared, for any potential emergencies.

While there are, than 7,000 people on the guest list some notable figures among the 506 invitees include prominent business personalities like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. It is worth mentioning that opposition leaders have declined their attendance with the Congress party labeling it as a 'BJP RSS event.'



The consecration ceremony holds importance as it signifies a milestone following the Supreme Courts landmark judgment in 2019 regarding the Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid title dispute, which cleared the path, for the construction of the temple. This ceremony carries meaning as it resonates with devotion and reflects upon our legacy.

—Input from Agencies