Attack On LU Prof Takes On Political Overtones

Lucknow: The attack on a Dalit Lucknow University professor, allegedly by right-wing activists, earlier this month, is now snowballing into a major political controversy. Professor Ravi Kant Chandan, who was attacked by students for his alleged remark on Kashi Vishwanath and Gyanvapi controversy during an online debate show, has not yet managed to get his complaint registered against the accused students. Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad, on Thursday, visited Lucknow University campus to express solidarity with Ravi Kant. Chandra Shekhar told reporters on Friday that “It is very unfortunate that police did not register case on the complaint filed by the teacher who was attacked by the students. Instead, the FIR was registered against the victim teacher on the students’ complaint.”

Azad has also threatened to launch agitation if police did not register a case against those who attacked the professor on the campus. The Dalit professor had first faced the fury of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students on May 10 when they raised slogans against him. Again, on May 18, an LU student slapped him in the presence of the university security guard.

Meanwhile, Azad’s visit to Lucknow University campus has also led to another controversy. A section of students raised slogans in the name of Hindu deity and in retaliation, the members of the Dalit community and supporters of Azad raised slogans of ‘Jai Bhim’.

Later, while raising objections over Azad’s visit to the university campus, the LU students gave representation to vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai. It is noteworthy that the Lucknow University Teachers’ Association (LUTA) has also come out in support of the professor. In a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, the Lucknow University Teachers’ Association (LUTA) has requested him to ensure that action is taken against the culprits involved in the “unfortunate” attacks on Prof Ravi Kant Chandan on the campus on May 10 and 18.

The letter reads, “Indecent behaviour and sloganeering by some people with Lucknow University teacher Ravi Kant Chandan is objectionable and the teachers’ body requests action against those who create unrest on the campus.” The association has requested the chief minister to ensure that that FIR should be registered on the complaint given by Ravi Kant dated May 10.—IANS