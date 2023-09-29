At least 58 people killed in two suicide blasts in Pakistan

Karachi/Peshawar: At least 54 people were killed and more than 100 were injured when a devastating suicide blast swept through a mosque in Pakistan's troubled Balochistan region on Friday, when worshippers were getting ready to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

Four persons were killed and 12 were injured in a second bomb at a mosque in the city of Hangu in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

City Station House Officer Mohammad Javed Lehri said the explosion happened near the Madina Mosque on Al Falah Road in the Mastung neighbourhood as a big crowd gathered to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi.—Inputs from Agencies