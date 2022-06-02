Assam Police Nabs Fraudster For Duping Students Seeking Admission In Medical Colleges

Guwahati: The Assam CID team has arrested a man on Wednesday, who allegedly duped students on the pretext of admission to medical colleges. The accused Vimal Kumar Choudhury has been absconding for the last few years. He was arrested from his hideout at Siliguri and was produced before a local court for transit remand, and is being brought back to Assam for further action in connection with the case.

The case was registered based on complaints of several victims, who had paid huge amount of money to the accused for admission of their children in MBBS or BDS courses. The police said the accused published fake advertisements in newspapers with contact details like email and phone numbers for admission into medical and dental colleges. Though, the case was registered in 2014, the accused could not be arrested. As per the order of the Gauhati High Court, an SIT was formed in 2014 in connection with investigation of the case. The SIT searched the accused using various means and it had been found that another case with a similar modus operandi was registered against the latter in Delhi’s Krishna Nagar police station in 2015. Based on the FIR number, the CID team found that a bail application of the accused got rejected by Delhi High Court in 2016. The accused Vimal Kumar Choudhury was in Tihar jail for two months in connection with the case registered with Krishna Nagar police station.

Based on details found in the e-prison portal, passport details of the accused person was collected. The mobile number of the wife of the accused was found in the passport. Based on the analysis of the call detail records, the mobile number of the accused was traced. The movements of the accused were continuously traced as he travelled between Ghaziabad and Siliguri. Two teams of Assam CID were formed and sent to Siliguri and Ghaziabad to apprehend the accused and the latter was arrested from Siliguri, said the CID Superintendent of Police.—IANS